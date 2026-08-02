Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. Invests $765,000 in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,934 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after buying an additional 1,853,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,388,278,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $119.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.38.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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