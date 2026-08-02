Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,259 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TrustBank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.33, for a total transaction of $109,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,797.92. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HSBC raised Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $225.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $271.30.

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Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $250.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $226.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $370.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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