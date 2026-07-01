Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys 1,914 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,477 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 664.1% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 75,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the technology company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $264.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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