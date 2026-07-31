FinArc Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

FinArc Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,891 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Starbucks accounts for 1.8% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Starbucks by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.04.

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Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $679,033. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Starbucks reported adjusted Q3 earnings of $0.85 per share , well above the $0.66 analyst consensus, while revenue of $9.32 billion also exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS increased sharply from $0.50 a year earlier. Reuters article

Starbucks reported adjusted Q3 earnings of , well above the $0.66 analyst consensus, while revenue of also exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS increased sharply from $0.50 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Global comparable-store sales rose 7.9% , beating the 5.7% expectation, driven primarily by a 4.2% increase in transactions. North American revenue reportedly climbed 7% to $7.4 billion, reinforcing the view that traffic—not merely higher prices—is powering the recovery. Starbucks Q3 results

Global comparable-store sales rose , beating the 5.7% expectation, driven primarily by a 4.2% increase in transactions. North American revenue reportedly climbed 7% to $7.4 billion, reinforcing the view that traffic—not merely higher prices—is powering the recovery. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.65 , from $2.25-$2.45, and now expects full-year global comparable sales growth of approximately 6%. Expanding margins and faster service are supporting investor confidence in the turnaround. Starbucks turnaround and outlook

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , from $2.25-$2.45, and now expects full-year global comparable sales growth of approximately 6%. Expanding margins and faster service are supporting investor confidence in the turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reactions were generally supportive: TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $120 target, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 and Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $115. Starbucks is also testing carbonated versions of its Refreshers, expanding its non-coffee product lineup for younger consumers. Starbucks carbonated Refreshers

Analyst reactions were generally supportive: TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $120 target, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 and Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $115. Starbucks is also testing carbonated versions of its Refreshers, expanding its non-coffee product lineup for younger consumers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinions remain mixed. UBS, Citigroup and DA Davidson raised targets to $112, $112 and $110 while maintaining neutral ratings; Wolfe Research kept a Hold rating. BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $92 but retained an Underperform rating, citing limited upside.

Analyst opinions remain mixed. UBS, Citigroup and DA Davidson raised targets to $112, $112 and $110 while maintaining neutral ratings; Wolfe Research kept a Hold rating. BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $92 but retained an Underperform rating, citing limited upside. Negative Sentiment: Despite the operational improvement, revenue declined 1.4% year over year, partly reflecting the China joint-venture structure, and the shares trade at a high valuation after their recent rally. That valuation leaves less room for execution missteps or a slowdown in comparable sales growth.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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