FinArc Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

FinArc Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Kroger makes up about 2.5% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The business had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kroger's payout ratio is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kroger from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Kroger

More Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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