FinArc Investments Inc. Invests $3.11 Million in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

FinArc Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. Stifel Financial makes up 3.0% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Stifel Financial by 12,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,626.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SF opened at $82.69 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SF. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stifel Financial

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director Maryam S. Brown sold 4,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $372,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,729 shares in the company, valued at $453,736.80. This represents a 45.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company's stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

Further Reading

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