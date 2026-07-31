FinArc Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

FinArc Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $269.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of ABBV opened at $257.57 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $267.47. The company has a market cap of $455.07 billion, a PE ratio of 126.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Commission approved RINVOQ® for severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older. The Phase 3 program demonstrated statistically significant scalp, eyebrow, and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. The approval expands RINVOQ’s commercial opportunity in Europe. RINVOQ alopecia areata approval

The European Commission approved RINVOQ® for severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older. The Phase 3 program demonstrated statistically significant scalp, eyebrow, and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. The approval expands RINVOQ’s commercial opportunity in Europe. Positive Sentiment: RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo, making it the first and only systemic treatment approved for that condition in the region. The decision was supported by positive Phase 3 repigmentation data and could further diversify RINVOQ growth. RINVOQ vitiligo approval

RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo, making it the first and only systemic treatment approved for that condition in the region. The decision was supported by positive Phase 3 repigmentation data and could further diversify RINVOQ growth. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie began a first-in-human Phase 1 trial of ABBV-859, providing an early-stage pipeline catalyst. The program is not expected to affect near-term earnings, but investors may view it as evidence of continued investment in long-term growth. ABBV-859 Phase 1 trial

AbbVie began a first-in-human Phase 1 trial of ABBV-859, providing an early-stage pipeline catalyst. The program is not expected to affect near-term earnings, but investors may view it as evidence of continued investment in long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying and a modest increase in an analyst’s 2027 earnings forecast indicate that some traders and analysts remain bullish on AbbVie’s longer-term earnings outlook.

Unusually heavy call-option buying and a modest increase in an analyst’s 2027 earnings forecast indicate that some traders and analysts remain bullish on AbbVie’s longer-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics will hold its annual JUVÉDERM® Day on August 19, supporting consumer engagement and the aesthetics franchise, although the promotional event is unlikely to materially change near-term financial results. JUVÉDERM Day announcement

Allergan Aesthetics will hold its annual JUVÉDERM® Day on August 19, supporting consumer engagement and the aesthetics franchise, although the promotional event is unlikely to materially change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on AbbVie’s second-quarter earnings report due July 31. A slight reduction in one 2026 earnings estimate was offset by a higher 2027 forecast, leaving expectations mixed ahead of the report.

Investors are also focused on AbbVie’s second-quarter earnings report due July 31. A slight reduction in one 2026 earnings estimate was offset by a higher 2027 forecast, leaving expectations mixed ahead of the report. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie’s proposed acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics faces an investigation into the deal’s price and transaction process. While the review does not establish wrongdoing, it introduces regulatory and execution uncertainty around the transaction. Apogee transaction investigation

AbbVie’s proposed acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics faces an investigation into the deal’s price and transaction process. While the review does not establish wrongdoing, it introduces regulatory and execution uncertainty around the transaction. Negative Sentiment: After a strong multi-year rally, valuation concerns and potential profit-taking may be pressuring ABBV, particularly with the shares trading near their 52-week high and at a rich earnings multiple.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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