FinArc Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Pentair plc $PNR

FinArc Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,969 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Pentair comprises about 2.4% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1,459.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,270,578 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $110,617,000 after buying an additional 1,189,122 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,237,659 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 491,758 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $161,754,000 after acquiring an additional 442,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,700,000 after acquiring an additional 441,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Pentair by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,803 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $66,733,000 after acquiring an additional 434,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Get Pentair alerts: Sign Up

Pentair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentair agreed to acquire Taco Group for approximately $1.4 billion. The deal expands the company’s HVAC exposure and could strengthen its position in data-center infrastructure, providing a potential long-term growth catalyst. Pentair reaffirms outlook and buys Taco Group

Pentair agreed to acquire Taco Group for approximately $1.4 billion. The deal expands the company’s HVAC exposure and could strengthen its position in data-center infrastructure, providing a potential long-term growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.14 per share, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. Management also reaffirmed its full-year outlook, offering some support despite weaker sales. Pentair Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.14 per share, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. Management also reaffirmed its full-year outlook, offering some support despite weaker sales. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views became more divided after the earnings update. Robert W. Baird lowered its price target to $80 but retained an outperform rating, while TD Cowen cut its target to $65 and assigned a sell rating. Pentair analyst price-target changes

Analyst views became more divided after the earnings update. Robert W. Baird lowered its price target to $80 but retained an outperform rating, while TD Cowen cut its target to $65 and assigned a sell rating. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell 17% year over year to $932.6 million, missing the $943.2 million consensus estimate. Weakness in the Pool segment, including channel destocking, pressured results, while third-quarter earnings guidance of $1.05–$1.08 per share suggests continued near-term softness. Pentair Q2 miss and guidance reset

Revenue fell 17% year over year to $932.6 million, missing the $943.2 million consensus estimate. Weakness in the Pool segment, including channel destocking, pressured results, while third-quarter earnings guidance of $1.05–$1.08 per share suggests continued near-term softness. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Berger Montague and others, announced investigations into potential securities-law violations or breaches of fiduciary duty. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add headline, litigation and reputational risk following the stock’s recent decline. Pentair securities fraud investigation

Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Berger Montague and others, announced investigations into potential securities-law violations or breaches of fiduciary duty. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add headline, litigation and reputational risk following the stock’s recent decline. Negative Sentiment: Pentair disclosed potential compliance and liability risks related to the Taco acquisition, creating uncertainty over whether integration costs or other obligations could reduce the deal’s expected financial benefits. Pentair Taco acquisition compliance risks

Pentair Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PNR opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 16.24%.The company had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.080 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Wolfe Research cut Pentair from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pentair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pentair wasn't on the list.

While Pentair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here