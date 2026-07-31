FinArc Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,490 Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

FinArc Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,490 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Lowe's Companies makes up 2.8% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $210.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.40 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $214.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.05.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here