FinArc Investments Inc. Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

FinArc Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,062 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. SS&C Technologies makes up about 2.5% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts: Sign Up

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 31.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SSNC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SS&C Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SS&C Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SS&C Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here