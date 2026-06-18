Findell Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,000 Shares of Dave Inc. $DAVE

Findell Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the fintech company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Dave accounts for about 4.5% of Findell Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Findell Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dave worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dave by 73.1% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 925,266 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $184,452,000 after acquiring an additional 390,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dave by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,839 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $151,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dave by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,100 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $110,506,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,295 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $70,483,000 after purchasing an additional 75,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dave by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,163 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Dave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Dave from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Dave from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an "accumulate" rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $325.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAVE

Dave Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DAVE opened at $285.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Dave Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.21 and a 12-month high of $318.66. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $251.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.68.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.67 million. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the fintech company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave

In other news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $68,103.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $2,330,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,501,247.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted that Dave trades below the industry P/E average despite strong profitability metrics, including nearly 80% return on equity, healthy margins, low debt, and rising member growth, suggesting the stock could still be undervalued. Article Title

Zacks highlighted that Dave trades below the industry P/E average despite strong profitability metrics, including nearly 80% return on equity, healthy margins, low debt, and rising member growth, suggesting the stock could still be undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles in the feed focus on unrelated personal finance commentary from Dave Ramsey and non-material stories about Dave & Buster’s, which are not directly relevant to Dave Inc.’s stock. Article Title

Other articles in the feed focus on unrelated personal finance commentary from Dave Ramsey and non-material stories about Dave & Buster’s, which are not directly relevant to Dave Inc.’s stock. Negative Sentiment: Benchmark’s downgrade from strong-buy to hold is the clearest negative catalyst in the news flow and likely a key reason investors are selling the stock today. Read More: Read More.

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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