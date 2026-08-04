First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 550.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $205.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $206.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Evercore reaffirmed an "in-line" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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