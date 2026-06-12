First Financial Bankshares Inc Has $94.39 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.9% of First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in Bank of America were worth $94,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 1,107,166 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,894,000 after acquiring an additional 47,809 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $9,462,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company's fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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