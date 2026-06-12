First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 14,025 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

First Financial Bankshares Inc cut its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,464 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after buying an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,790,773,000 after buying an additional 127,466 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.33.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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