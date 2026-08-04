First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,272 shares of the bank's stock after selling 14,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.61% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,637 shares of the bank's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the bank's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,165 shares of the bank's stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,302 shares of the bank's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company's stock.

Get THFF alerts: Sign Up

First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of THFF stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $982.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.84 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on THFF

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company's service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Financial Corporation Indiana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Financial Corporation Indiana wasn't on the list.

While First Financial Corporation Indiana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here