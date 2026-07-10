First Horizon Corp Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,535 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $341.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

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Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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