First Horizon Corp Has $19.92 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,940 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,581 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp's holdings in CocaCola were worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $88.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.81.

Read Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola announced a global strategic beverage partnership with Marriott International, making KO Marriott’s primary beverage provider across guestrooms, restaurants, lounges, and events. The phased worldwide rollout could expand Coca-Cola’s reach in the hospitality channel and support sales for its broader beverage portfolio. Article Title

Coca-Cola announced a global strategic beverage partnership with Marriott International, making KO Marriott’s primary beverage provider across guestrooms, restaurants, lounges, and events. The phased worldwide rollout could expand Coca-Cola’s reach in the hospitality channel and support sales for its broader beverage portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage highlighted the Marriott deal as potentially “game changing” for Coca-Cola, reinforcing investor optimism that the new distribution agreement could become a meaningful growth driver over time. Article Title

Separate coverage highlighted the Marriott deal as potentially “game changing” for Coca-Cola, reinforcing investor optimism that the new distribution agreement could become a meaningful growth driver over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Coca-Cola’s long-term appeal and steady compounding profile, which supports the stock’s defensive reputation but does not point to an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Several articles focused on Coca-Cola’s long-term appeal and steady compounding profile, which supports the stock’s defensive reputation but does not point to an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary questioned whether KO has become expensive after its recent run, which could temper upside as investors weigh valuation against Coca-Cola’s stable fundamentals. Article Title

Some commentary questioned whether KO has become expensive after its recent run, which could temper upside as investors weigh valuation against Coca-Cola’s stable fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Despite the broader market moving higher, Coca-Cola was cited as closing lower in the latest session, suggesting some near-term profit-taking or cautious sentiment around the stock. Article Title

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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