First Horizon Corp Has $26.40 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,392 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of First Horizon Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Walmart were worth $26,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock's 50 day moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average is $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $906.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares in the company, valued at $84,162,384.08. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $413,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 630,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,074,186.76. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,505 shares of company stock worth $12,858,514. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart is rolling out more wellness benefits at Sam’s Club, including Weight Watchers perks, which could deepen member loyalty, support renewals, and boost recurring membership revenue. Article Title

Walmart is rolling out more wellness benefits at Sam’s Club, including Weight Watchers perks, which could deepen member loyalty, support renewals, and boost recurring membership revenue. Positive Sentiment: Walmart is also getting attention for broad price cuts across groceries and household staples, which should help reinforce its reputation as a defensive, inflation-fighting retailer and drive traffic to stores and clubs. Article Title

Walmart is also getting attention for broad price cuts across groceries and household staples, which should help reinforce its reputation as a defensive, inflation-fighting retailer and drive traffic to stores and clubs. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Walmart is one of the “greatest companies on earth” and called the recent pullback an “incredible buying opportunity,” helping support sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Walmart is one of the “greatest companies on earth” and called the recent pullback an “incredible buying opportunity,” helping support sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Walmart’s health event and its AI shopping efforts highlights longer-term strategic investments, but these items are more thematic than immediate catalysts for the stock. Article Title

Commentary around Walmart’s health event and its AI shopping efforts highlights longer-term strategic investments, but these items are more thematic than immediate catalysts for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Walmart’s AI shopping race with Amazon underscores competitive pressure in retail tech, but it does not point to any near-term operational setback for Walmart. Article Title

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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