First Horizon Corp Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

First Horizon Corp decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 22,307 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $218.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $229.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $142.64 and a 12-month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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