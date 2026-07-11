First Horizon Corp Purchases 23,313 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 1,004.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,635 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Exelon were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,715,457,000 after purchasing an additional 595,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company's stock worth $2,904,101,000 after buying an additional 2,550,786 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,130,053 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,239,000 after buying an additional 683,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company's stock worth $913,853,000 after buying an additional 595,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock worth $840,043,000 after buying an additional 393,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company's stock.

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Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Exelon's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price target on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.27.

Read Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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