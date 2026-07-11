First Horizon Corp Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 786.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,735 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in General Mills were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,440 shares of the company's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,602 shares of the company's stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings raised General Mills from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $39.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -201.24 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $51.82.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. General Mills had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. General Mills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,355.56%.

Key Stories Impacting General Mills

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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