First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Stake Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 60,907 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.29.

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First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $67.76 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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