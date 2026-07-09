First Interstate Bank Purchases 9,013 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,279 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank's holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,774 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce said the U.S. Air Force is using its Missionforce National Security platform to manage a $13.5 billion vehicle fleet, a high-profile government contract that highlights demand for its software in mission-critical operations. Article Title

Salesforce said the U.S. Air Force is using its Missionforce National Security platform to manage a $13.5 billion vehicle fleet, a high-profile government contract that highlights demand for its software in mission-critical operations. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce to Buy from Neutral and set a $228 price target, arguing the AI bear case looks overdone and suggesting meaningful upside if the market re-rates the shares. Article Title

Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce to Buy from Neutral and set a $228 price target, arguing the AI bear case looks overdone and suggesting meaningful upside if the market re-rates the shares. Positive Sentiment: Salesforce also announced a $1 billion investment in Switzerland over five years to accelerate adoption of agentic AI, reinforcing its push into AI-led growth and enterprise automation. Article Title

Salesforce also announced a $1 billion investment in Switzerland over five years to accelerate adoption of agentic AI, reinforcing its push into AI-led growth and enterprise automation. Positive Sentiment: New commentary around Slackbot pulling CRM data, generating charts, and sending DocuSign agreements from chat messages points to deeper product integration across Salesforce’s ecosystem, which could improve stickiness and sales productivity. Article Title

New commentary around Slackbot pulling CRM data, generating charts, and sending DocuSign agreements from chat messages points to deeper product integration across Salesforce’s ecosystem, which could improve stickiness and sales productivity. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated that Salesforce remains a favored “beaten-down” software name with analyst support and potential upside, but they did not add materially new financial details beyond reinforcing the existing bullish narrative. Article Title

Several articles reiterated that Salesforce remains a favored “beaten-down” software name with analyst support and potential upside, but they did not add materially new financial details beyond reinforcing the existing bullish narrative. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive news flow, investors are still focused on Salesforce’s heavy AI spending and margin pressure, which has kept the stock near recent lows and capped enthusiasm. Article Title

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $166.60 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $275.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $172.63 and its 200 day moving average is $195.42. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Salesforce's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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