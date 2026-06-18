First Manhattan CO. LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,837 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 0.9% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.21% of S&P Global worth $331,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $417.85 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's fifty day moving average price is $424.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here