First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 220,042 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685,067 shares of the company's stock after selling 220,042 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 1.1% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.91% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $431,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,598,914,000 after buying an additional 166,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,402,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,919,362,000 after buying an additional 390,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,242,204,000 after buying an additional 60,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,389,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,479,000 after buying an additional 79,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.06.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $228.03 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.63 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Take-Two Interactive Software News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism around Grand Theft Auto VI remains the biggest driver, with analysts highlighting major launch potential, upcoming marketing milestones, and pre-order catalysts that could lift future earnings power. Article Title

Wall Street optimism around remains the biggest driver, with analysts highlighting major launch potential, upcoming marketing milestones, and pre-order catalysts that could lift future earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Take-Two is using AI to improve efficiency and support mobile ad growth, which could help margins and operating performance ahead of the GTA VI launch. Article Title

Jefferies said Take-Two is using to improve efficiency and support mobile ad growth, which could help margins and operating performance ahead of the GTA VI launch. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage stayed constructive, including buy-equivalent ratings and higher price targets , reinforcing the view that TTWO may have more upside if the next game cycle plays out as expected. Article Title

Recent analyst coverage stayed constructive, including , reinforcing the view that TTWO may have more upside if the next game cycle plays out as expected. Neutral Sentiment: TTWO was included in a “most promising metaverse stocks” list and compared favorably to other gaming names in value-oriented articles, which may support sentiment but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

TTWO was included in a list and compared favorably to other gaming names in value-oriented articles, which may support sentiment but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales, including director Jon J. Moses and insider Daniel Emerson, may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were disclosed and one was under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total transaction of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,565.48. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 208,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $228,708,814.14. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 565,096 shares of company stock valued at $127,294,182 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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