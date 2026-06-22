First Merchants Corp Sells 18,376 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,281 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 18,376 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 0.9% of First Merchants Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp's holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.98 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here