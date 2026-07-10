First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.1% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,572,681,000 after purchasing an additional 442,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,388,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,273,039,000 after buying an additional 385,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,072,572,000 after buying an additional 94,524 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,438,408,000 after buying an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after buying an additional 928,974 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,180. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $938.29 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $927.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $780.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $970.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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