First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 8,018 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,193 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average is $148.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $341.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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