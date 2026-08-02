First Nebraska Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 73 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company's stock.

Get Waters alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $401.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waters

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $377.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock's fifty day moving average is $369.30 and its 200 day moving average is $345.48. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $414.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Waters had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.Waters's revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Waters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waters wasn't on the list.

While Waters currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here