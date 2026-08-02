First Nebraska Trust Co Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,958 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.13 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Guggenheim upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Compass Point set a $135.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Insider Transactions at Check Point Software Technologies

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

More Check Point Software Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Check Point reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share, exceeding the $2.45 consensus estimate and rising from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year to $673.6 million, while subscription revenue and demand for AI-security products supported growth. Check Point Software Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Check Point reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share, exceeding the $2.45 consensus estimate and rising from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year to $673.6 million, while subscription revenue and demand for AI-security products supported growth. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target from $140 to $150 and assigned a “positive” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Susquehanna Check Point Analyst Action

Susquehanna raised its price target from $140 to $150 and assigned a “positive” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI Network Firewall designed to give organizations visibility and control over AI use across employees, applications and AI agents. The product could strengthen Check Point’s competitive position as cybersecurity demand increasingly shifts toward AI protection. Check Point Launches AI Network Firewall

The company launched an AI Network Firewall designed to give organizations visibility and control over AI use across employees, applications and AI agents. The product could strengthen Check Point’s competitive position as cybersecurity demand increasingly shifts toward AI protection. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $10.05-$10.85 and revenue of $2.8-$2.9 billion, broadly in line with current Wall Street expectations and offering limited near-term upside to estimates. Check Point Reports Second-Quarter Results

Full-year 2026 guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $10.05-$10.85 and revenue of $2.8-$2.9 billion, broadly in line with current Wall Street expectations and offering limited near-term upside to estimates. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $655 million-$685 million fell below the $696.5 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth. Product sales and cash flow also faced pressure despite the earnings beat.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $655 million-$685 million fell below the $696.5 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth. Product sales and cash flow also faced pressure despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: Wells Fargo cut its target from $140 to $130 and maintained an “equal weight” rating, suggesting limited upside and reinforcing caution around Check Point’s modest revenue growth. Wells Fargo Lowers Check Point Price Target

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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