First Nebraska Trust Co Acquires New Position in Lamb Weston $LW

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 121,566 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000. First Nebraska Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $52.62 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 4.39%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Lamb Weston's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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