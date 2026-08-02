First Nebraska Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 132.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 vitiligo data: Pfizer reported that oral LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in two late-stage trials for nonsegmental vitiligo. The results support planned regulatory filings and could create a new growth opportunity for the company. Reuters LITFULO vitiligo trial article

Pfizer reported that oral LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in two late-stage trials for nonsegmental vitiligo. The results support planned regulatory filings and could create a new growth opportunity for the company. Positive Sentiment: Updated COVID vaccine approved in Europe: The European Commission authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted vaccine for the 2026–2027 season across the European Union. The approval enables production and advance supply, although seasonal COVID demand remains difficult to forecast. EU approval article

The European Commission authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted vaccine for the 2026–2027 season across the European Union. The approval enables production and advance supply, although seasonal COVID demand remains difficult to forecast. Positive Sentiment: Value appeal and estimates: Investor commentary highlights Pfizer’s roughly 6.8% dividend yield and inexpensive earnings valuation, while Erste Group reportedly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate. These factors may attract income and value-focused investors. Pfizer valuation article

Investor commentary highlights Pfizer’s roughly 6.8% dividend yield and inexpensive earnings valuation, while Erste Group reportedly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate. These factors may attract income and value-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings focus: Analysts are watching Pfizer’s second-quarter revenue, adjusted earnings, product sales and full-year outlook. The available reports are previews rather than an announcement of actual quarterly results, so earnings remain a near-term catalyst. Pfizer Q2 earnings preview

Analysts are watching Pfizer’s second-quarter revenue, adjusted earnings, product sales and full-year outlook. The available reports are previews rather than an announcement of actual quarterly results, so earnings remain a near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Growth concerns remain: Pfizer’s valuation reflects investor skepticism about post-pandemic revenue, a comparatively modest growth profile and execution risks surrounding its pipeline. Its obesity-drug candidate is promising but still late-stage and faces powerful competition from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, limiting any immediate earnings benefit. Pfizer earnings preview and valuation article

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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