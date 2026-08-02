First Nebraska Trust Co Acquires New Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,771 shares of the computer maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $2,943,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $1,450,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,313,924 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $607,373,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HP by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,236,428 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $339,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,511 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,142 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. HP's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. HP's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $294,461.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 81,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,294.48. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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