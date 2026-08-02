First Nebraska Trust Co Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 208,831 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,203,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of First Nebraska Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $400,190,000 after buying an additional 51,363,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,256,144,000 after buying an additional 14,874,407 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,876,219,000 after buying an additional 7,679,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after buying an additional 6,224,062 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $457.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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