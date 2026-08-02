First Nebraska Trust Co Buys New Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,177 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,834 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Paychex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $299,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,134,574.23. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 3,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $383,862.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,618,513. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 27.03%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.010 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Paychex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.34%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas "Tom" Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company's core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers' compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

Further Reading

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