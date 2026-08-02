First Nebraska Trust Co Buys New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,855 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,199,000. First Nebraska Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Generac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 57.0% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,653,231.04. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,046,848. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,651,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $197.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.80 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $238.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on Generac in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Generac

Key Stories Impacting Generac

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Generac reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share, well above the $2.01 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $1.17 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Generac beats earnings estimates on data center demand

Generac reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share, well above the $2.01 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $1.17 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand from data centers is becoming a major growth driver. Generac’s data-center backlog has reached $1.6 billion, hyperscaler contracts are expanding, and commercial and industrial revenue grew 29%, helping offset softer residential demand. Generac’s AI Power Story Is Becoming Bigger Than the Weather

Demand from data centers is becoming a major growth driver. Generac’s data-center backlog has reached $1.6 billion, hyperscaler contracts are expanding, and commercial and industrial revenue grew 29%, helping offset softer residential demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target to $275. Analyst price target updates

Analyst support remains favorable. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target to $275. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said GNRC is technically oversold after a four-week decline, potentially indicating that heavy selling has eased. Higher earnings estimates from Wall Street analysts could support a near-term turnaround. Generac looks ripe for a turnaround

Zacks said GNRC is technically oversold after a four-week decline, potentially indicating that heavy selling has eased. Higher earnings estimates from Wall Street analysts could support a near-term turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim issued a Hold rating, underscoring that Wall Street remains divided on valuation and the pace at which data-center growth can offset weaker residential conditions. Guggenheim issues a Hold rating

Guggenheim issued a Hold rating, underscoring that Wall Street remains divided on valuation and the pace at which data-center growth can offset weaker residential conditions. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord’s target reduction from $325 to $275 reflects continued concerns about valuation, cyclical residential demand and execution risk, even though the firm still views the shares as a Buy.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Further Reading

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