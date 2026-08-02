First Nebraska Trust Co Buys Shares of 100,448 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,448 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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