First Nebraska Trust Co Invests $14.38 Million in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,282 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $14,383,000. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.3% of First Nebraska Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,573 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $291.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $315.99. The stock has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $277.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $304.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $282.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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