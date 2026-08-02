First Nebraska Trust Co Invests $3.86 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,739 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leadership realignment targets growth: Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. The Home Depot Announces Organizational Realignment

Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. Positive Sentiment: Greater investment in digital advertising: Home Depot is reportedly among the major brands increasing advertising on ChatGPT as OpenAI expands its mobile advertising business. If effective, the channel could help the retailer reach consumers researching home projects and drive online sales. Brands Betting Bigger on ChatGPT Ads

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $332.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.08. The company has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $377.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

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