First Nebraska Trust Co Makes New $11.36 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,180 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,361,000. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.1% of First Nebraska Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,907,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 591,086 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $226,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,467 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 706,588 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $270,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96,751 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $436.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $412.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.31. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

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