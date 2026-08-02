First Nebraska Trust Co Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI platform expands growth opportunities: Goldman Sachs Asset Management launched AlphaAI, led by Lou D’Ambrosio, to identify investment opportunities among companies benefiting from artificial intelligence. The initiative could support future fee revenue and strengthen Goldman’s position in a rapidly growing investment theme. Goldman Sachs launches AlphaAI to profit from AI winners hidden inside sectors

Goldman Sachs Asset Management launched AlphaAI, led by Lou D’Ambrosio, to identify investment opportunities among companies benefiting from artificial intelligence. The initiative could support future fee revenue and strengthen Goldman’s position in a rapidly growing investment theme. Positive Sentiment: M&A leadership highlights advisory momentum: Goldman ranked first among North American M&A advisers by transaction value in the first half of 2026, advising on $437.7 billion of deals. Sustained deal activity is supportive of investment-banking revenue, although it may already be reflected in the stock following Goldman’s strong recent quarterly results. Goldman Sachs tops North America M&A advisers by value in H1 2026

Goldman ranked first among North American M&A advisers by transaction value in the first half of 2026, advising on $437.7 billion of deals. Sustained deal activity is supportive of investment-banking revenue, although it may already be reflected in the stock following Goldman’s strong recent quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Private-markets and community-finance activity broadens revenue sources: Goldman partnered with T. Rowe Price on a private-markets interval fund for retail investors and deployed $116 million toward the Syracuse affordable-housing redevelopment. These moves expand product distribution and demonstrate ongoing lending and investment activity. Goldman Sachs launches retail private markets fund

Goldman partnered with T. Rowe Price on a private-markets interval fund for retail investors and deployed $116 million toward the Syracuse affordable-housing redevelopment. These moves expand product distribution and demonstrate ongoing lending and investment activity. Neutral Sentiment: Investment positions disclosed: Goldman reported a 3.29% stake in Qiagen and changes in its Ontex holdings. These regulatory filings indicate portfolio activity but do not directly change Goldman’s operating outlook. Goldman Sachs discloses stake in Qiagen

Goldman reported a 3.29% stake in Qiagen and changes in its Ontex holdings. These regulatory filings indicate portfolio activity but do not directly change Goldman’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: UK discrimination ruling creates legal and reputational pressure: Goldman was ordered to pay nearly £1.5 million, or about $2 million, to a former compliance manager. The financial cost is limited relative to Goldman’s scale, but the ruling adds regulatory, legal and reputational overhang. Goldman Sachs ordered to pay former compliance manager

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,019.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $694.05 and a 1-year high of $1,153.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,052.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $954.63. The company has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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