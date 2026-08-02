First Nebraska Trust Co Purchases Shares of 15,374 Veralto Corporation $VLTO

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Veralto Trading Down 0.4%

Veralto stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 17.35%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $720,487.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,597,109.20. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $111.00 price objective on Veralto in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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