First Nebraska Trust Co Takes Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 104 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

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Ferrari News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations and full-year guidance was raised. Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Ferrari raises 2026 guidance after Q2 earnings beat

Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Personalization and pricing power remain key profit drivers. Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Ferrari price target lifted on pricing power and personalization growth

Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari continues to return capital to shareholders. The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Ferrari periodic report on buyback program

The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Early demand for the Luce electric vehicle appears encouraging. CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Ferrari very pleased with orders for Luce EV

CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a significant overhang. After a roughly 98% run, commentary argues that Ferrari may be overvalued. With a price-to-earnings ratio near 38 and PEG ratio above 3, investors may be taking profits or demanding stronger upside before bidding the shares higher. Ferrari stock could be overvalued despite its run

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Ferrari from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ferrari to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $497.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $477.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:RACE opened at $394.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $312.51 and a 52-week high of $504.49. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $365.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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