First Nebraska Trust Co Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,113 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud AI partnership: Oracle and Google Cloud will make Google’s Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite. The integration could help thousands of enterprise customers automate workflows, improve decision-making and build agentic applications, strengthening Oracle’s cloud platform and AI monetization prospects. Oracle to Make Gemini Models Available to Thousands of Enterprise Applications Customers

Oracle and Google Cloud will make Google’s Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite. The integration could help thousands of enterprise customers automate workflows, improve decision-making and build agentic applications, strengthening Oracle’s cloud platform and AI monetization prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see substantial upside: Coverage points to a consensus price target near $248 and notes that three Wall Street analysts have targets of $400. The forecasts reflect confidence that Oracle’s cloud growth and AI-related demand are not fully reflected in its depressed valuation. 3 Wall Street Analysts Have Oracle Going to $400

Coverage points to a consensus price target near $248 and notes that three Wall Street analysts have targets of $400. The forecasts reflect confidence that Oracle’s cloud growth and AI-related demand are not fully reflected in its depressed valuation. Positive Sentiment: Backlog viewed as undervalued: Bullish commentary argues that Oracle’s large, OCI-driven remaining performance obligations and cloud backlog are receiving little credit from the market. If converted into revenue as expected, the backlog could support stronger long-term growth. Oracle’s Massive Backlog Gets No Credit

Bullish commentary argues that Oracle’s large, OCI-driven remaining performance obligations and cloud backlog are receiving little credit from the market. If converted into revenue as expected, the backlog could support stronger long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI-cloud rebound: Oracle’s move occurred alongside a sharp recovery in AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting that sector-wide risk appetite and technical factors are also contributing, rather than the movement being driven solely by company fundamentals. AI Cloud Names Snap Back

Oracle’s move occurred alongside a sharp recovery in AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting that sector-wide risk appetite and technical factors are also contributing, rather than the movement being driven solely by company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Debt and capital-spending risks remain: Reporting highlights the substantial debt Oracle has taken on to build data centers for AI workloads. Heavy investment could pressure cash flow and returns if cloud demand or utilization falls short of expectations. Five Takeaways From the Times Investigation Into Larry Ellison’s A.I. Gamble

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $129.99 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.50 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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