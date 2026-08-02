First Nebraska Trust Co Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,006 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $575.20 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $506.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.00. The firm has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $435.27 and a one year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $617.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Thermo Fisher reported adjusted EPS of $6.03 versus the $5.71 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 10.5% year over year to $11.99 billion, above the $11.71 billion forecast. Management cited broad-based momentum across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial and diagnostics markets. The Top 5 Analyst Questions From Thermo Fisher’s Q2 Earnings Call

Thermo Fisher reported adjusted EPS of $6.03 versus the $5.71 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 10.5% year over year to $11.99 billion, above the $11.71 billion forecast. Management cited broad-based momentum across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial and diagnostics markets. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives are gaining attention: Expansion in bioproduction, high-end instruments, AI-powered software and clinical-data capabilities could support long-term growth as pharmaceutical and biotech activity improves. Recent regulatory clearances across the diagnostics portfolio also strengthen the company’s product offering. How Thermo Fisher Is Riding Bioproduction and AI-Led Growth Trends

Expansion in bioproduction, high-end instruments, AI-powered software and clinical-data capabilities could support long-term growth as pharmaceutical and biotech activity improves. Recent regulatory clearances across the diagnostics portfolio also strengthen the company’s product offering. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates and sentiment remain supportive: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $25.12 from $24.85 and its FY2027 estimate to $27.43 from $27.19. Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, and one analysis estimates TMO is approximately 2% undervalued following the earnings beat. Thermo Fisher Receives Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $25.12 from $24.85 and its FY2027 estimate to $27.43 from $27.19. Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, and one analysis estimates TMO is approximately 2% undervalued following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Strong recent performance raises the bar: TMO’s reported 30-day share-price return of 15.04% and 90-day return of 22.92% reflect optimism already priced into the stock, increasing the importance of further earnings delivery.

TMO’s reported 30-day share-price return of 15.04% and 90-day return of 22.92% reflect optimism already priced into the stock, increasing the importance of further earnings delivery. Negative Sentiment: Competition and execution remain risks: Thermo Fisher’s AI, bioproduction and clinical-data investments offer growth opportunities, but intensifying competition means delays or weaker-than-expected adoption could pressure future results and the premium valuation.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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