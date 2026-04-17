First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 14,242 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in First Solar were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 204 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted First Solar as “overlooked” and “too cheap,” calling attention to the stock’s valuation versus recent drawdown — this type of high-profile endorsement can attract bargain hunters and buying interest. Article Title

Jim Cramer highlighted First Solar as “overlooked” and “too cheap,” calling attention to the stock’s valuation versus recent drawdown — this type of high-profile endorsement can attract bargain hunters and buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: First Solar scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings release and conference call for April 30 (after market close). Upcoming results and guidance will be the next major catalyst and could swing the stock depending on revenue, backlog commentary, and margin outlook. Article Title

First Solar scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings release and conference call for April 30 (after market close). Upcoming results and guidance will be the next major catalyst and could swing the stock depending on revenue, backlog commentary, and margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: An insider, Kuntal Kumar Verma, sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. $210/share). The sale reduced his holding by ~6% but was disclosed as a planned trade, which lessens the negative signal compared with opportunistic insider selling. Article Title

An insider, Kuntal Kumar Verma, sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. $210/share). The sale reduced his holding by ~6% but was disclosed as a planned trade, which lessens the negative signal compared with opportunistic insider selling. Negative Sentiment: Reports that China is considering limits on advanced solar equipment exports sparked sector-wide selling and put downward pressure on First Solar despite its U.S.-based manufacturing — fear of trade shocks and supply-chain disruption has driven short-term volatility. Article Title

Reports that China is considering limits on advanced solar equipment exports sparked sector-wide selling and put downward pressure on First Solar despite its U.S.-based manufacturing — fear of trade shocks and supply-chain disruption has driven short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines noted the stock “sank” as the broader market gained, reflecting the immediate market reaction to the China export report and continued drag from the company’s post‑earnings volatility earlier this year. Traders reacting to headlines and macro risks are likely amplifying intraday weakness. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on First Solar from $258.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered First Solar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on First Solar from $326.00 to $271.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on First Solar from $279.00 to $228.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.16. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.09 and a 1 year high of $285.99.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $2,820,776.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,999,100. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $67,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,839,248. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,562 shares of company stock worth $15,042,232. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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