First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 11,912 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,353 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930,288 shares of the company's stock worth $1,164,114,000 after buying an additional 4,704,423 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,514,642 shares of the company's stock worth $586,513,000 after buying an additional 737,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,471,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 389,327 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,452,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,834,000 after acquiring an additional 179,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,436,000 after acquiring an additional 297,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 73,016 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $7,303,060.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 282,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,238,646.60. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $110.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ's Wholesale Club from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Read Our Latest Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here