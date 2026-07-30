Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 318,588 Shares of Olin Corporation $OLN

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Olin logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors LP increased its Olin stake by 80.8% in the first quarter, adding 318,588 shares for a total of 713,041 shares valued at approximately $21.2 million. Institutional investors collectively own 88.67% of Olin.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating on OLN, with an average price target of $26.46; ratings include one Strong Buy, two Buys, nine Holds and four Sells.
  • Olin shares opened at $22.19, compared with a 12-month range of $18.08 to $30.46. The company manufactures chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and Winchester small-caliber ammunition.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Olin.

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 318,588 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Olin worth $21,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 97,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 2.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Olin and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Olin from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Olin from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Olin from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Olin

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business's 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.21. Olin Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company's core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin's chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Olin (NYSE:OLN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Olin Right Now?

Before you consider Olin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Olin wasn't on the list.

While Olin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines