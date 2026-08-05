First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 40,798 Shares of Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) by 2,085.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Glaukos worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Glaukos by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $292,004,000 after buying an additional 336,266 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Glaukos by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,376,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $381,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,140 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,018,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $340,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,122,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $239,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $206,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Glaukos from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Glaukos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,000,921.28. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,024,960. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,525 shares of company stock worth $6,116,806. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $170.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm's 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $126.07. Glaukos Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $184.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 30.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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