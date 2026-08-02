First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 50,189 Shares of PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,679 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of PHINIA worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,727,468 shares of the company's stock worth $108,295,000 after purchasing an additional 47,468 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in PHINIA by 634.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the company's stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PHINIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,133 shares of the company's stock worth $282,740,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at $8,639,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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PHINIA Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:PHIN opened at $73.56 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $86.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.04). PHINIA had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $918.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. PHINIA's payout ratio is 33.52%.

More PHINIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting PHINIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $940 million , exceeding the analyst consensus of approximately $919 million. Management highlighted continued growth, cash generation, and business momentum. PHINIA Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 5.6% year over year to , exceeding the analyst consensus of approximately $919 million. Management highlighted continued growth, cash generation, and business momentum. Positive Sentiment: PHINIA agreed to acquire the stoba Group, a specialist in high-precision components and customized manufacturing solutions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 and could expand PHINIA’s technology and manufacturing capabilities. PHINIA Inc. Earnings Call: Growth, Cash and Deals

PHINIA agreed to acquire the stoba Group, a specialist in high-precision components and customized manufacturing solutions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 and could expand PHINIA’s technology and manufacturing capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company returned $53 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $42 million in share repurchases and $11 million in dividends. PHINIA ended the period with $370 million in cash, supporting financial flexibility for capital returns and strategic investments.

The company returned $53 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $42 million in share repurchases and $11 million in dividends. PHINIA ended the period with $370 million in cash, supporting financial flexibility for capital returns and strategic investments. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $3.57 billion to $3.67 billion . The midpoint is slightly below the roughly $3.7 billion analyst consensus, suggesting expectations for moderate growth but limited near-term upside to estimates. PHINIA Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management maintained 2026 revenue guidance of approximately . The midpoint is slightly below the roughly $3.7 billion analyst consensus, suggesting expectations for moderate growth but limited near-term upside to estimates. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share missed the $1.58 consensus estimate, despite improving from $1.27 a year earlier. Net earnings were reported at $40 million, down from $46 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting pressure on profitability. Phinia Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Quarterly earnings of missed the $1.58 consensus estimate, despite improving from $1.27 a year earlier. Net earnings were reported at $40 million, down from $46 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting pressure on profitability. Negative Sentiment: The stoba acquisition will require regulatory approvals and closing conditions, while PHINIA carries approximately $1.02 billion of debt. These factors may temper the benefits of the deal if integration costs or leverage increase.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $100,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,177,195.49. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $183,415.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,623.32. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on PHINIA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities set a $98.00 target price on PHINIA in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded PHINIA from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on PHIN

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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